WWE News: CM Punk Reveals WWE Dream Opponent

Ahead of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk took part in a Q&A session at Starrcast III event earlier today. During the panel, he discussed his wrestling career in detail, while giving fans answers to the questions they’ve wanted to know about since he took a break from the industry in 2014.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the former WWE Champion hinted that he would would be open to returning to wrestling — even to WWE, the company he walked out on in 2013 and battled in court last year. During the interview, he revealed that he’d be open to talking to “anyone” if they called. Just don’t expect him to reach out to WWE first.

Punk also discussed some of his dream matches. As documented by Comic Book, he was asked if there was any wrestler he wished he got to work with during his WWE tenure. He answered the question by recalling a moment when he asked “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to nail him with a stunner after a dark match. Austin obliged by performing on his legendary finisher on Punk, The Miz, and Sheamus.

According to the former WWE superstar, he and Austin became friends afterward, which led to Punk proposing an idea to Austin which would have seen the pair of them have a match against each other.

“That’s when I started prying and being like, ‘Let’s work this match motherf***er, let’s go!’ I think there was a sliver of time where it was going to happen. And then the next minute it didn’t.”

Punk said that the match almost happened, but he did not reveal the reason why it didn’t come to be in the end. The most likely reason, however, was probably down to Austin’s health preventing him from competing at the highest level again. The WWE Hall of Famer was forced to retire in 2003 due to career-ending injuries, and he hasn’t wrestled since then.

Punk also stated that there’s a couple of today’s superstars he’d enjoy getting into a ring with, including Marty Scurll, Will Osprey, and Kenny Omega. While the idea of Punk wrestling any of these performers is a mouthwatering thought for most wrestling fans, the former WWE Champion isn’t convinced that he’d be able to keep up with them these days.

The interview is the most open Punk has been about wrestling in years, and some of his comments suggest that he still has an itch to scratch.