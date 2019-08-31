Sarah Hyland Flashes Killer Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Skirt

Sarah Hyland rocked the house at Madison Square Garden this weekend, but she also heated up Instagram with a brand new sexy post, where she showed off all of her curves.

In the photograph, the Modern Family star is seen wearing a tiny little black crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. She also added a skimpy silver skirt, which put her long, lean legs and curvy hips on full display.

Sarah accessorized her smoking hot look by adding some black heels on her feet and a large ring on her finger. Hyland had her long, brown hair styled in wild waves that fell down her back and cascaded down her shoulders.

The actress donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink eye shadow. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look.

She carried a microphone in her hand and look at the camera with a terrified expression on her face. In the caption of the picture, Sarah reveals that her look was one of someone who was about to play at Madison Square Garden.

Access reports that Sarah took the stage to perform her duet, “Met At A Party,” with singer Jordan McGraw, who is opening up for The Jonas Brothers on their highly anticipated tour.

Jordan recently revealed to People Magazine that he and Sarah are planning to film a music video for the duet together. For fans who don’t know, Jordan is the son of famed TV talk show host, Dr. Phil McGraw.

Jordan says that his father gives him advice, but doesn’t analyze him. He also says that Dr. Phil attends his concerts whenever he can make it. However, Sarah won’t be going on tour with the singer to perform their song as she’s busy filming the 11th and final season of Modern Family on ABC.

She is also planning her wedding to her boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams. The couple have been dating for over two years, and finally got engaged earlier this year when Wells popped the question on the beach with a gorgeous diamond sparkler.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Hyland’s life, career and adorable relationship with Wells Adams by following the actress and singer on her social media accounts.