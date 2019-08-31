Alessandra Ambrosio Puts Her Insane Body On Full Display In A Skimpy Red Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model flaunts her figure as she enjoys a beach day.

It was a day of sand, sun, and plenty of hotness for Alessandra Ambrosio while she spent her Saturday frolicking in the water in Malibu. There was no denying that she caught plenty of glances her way as she spent the day with boyfriend, Nicolo Oddi, enjoying the end of summer.

The Brazilian beauty looked carefree as she donned a red, barely-there bikini while riding the waves on a boogie board and splashing around in the ocean waters. The Daily Mail revealed the photos of Ambrosio with a huge smile on her face and laughing as she put her killer abs and long slender legs on full display. She seemed to be spilling out of her bikini top at one point, and bared her derriere as well, but she didn’t seem to be bothered at all by it. She was all about having some fun in the sun.

The 38-year-old mother-of-two accessorized her little red bikini with multiple necklaces and bracelets. She had her hair swept up into a non-frills style, but then ended up letting her hair back down as she got it soaking wet while the waves splashed around her. It’s clear that she absolutely loves being in and near the ocean by the smiles that she displayed.

To keep the sun out of her eyes, Alessandra Ambrosio wore a pair of round sunglasses for the day as well. As soon as she was done in the warm ocean waters, she grabbed a green and white cover up as she dried off. It appears to have been a windy day, as you could see it blowing in the wind as she wrapped it over her shoulders.

The Victoria’s Secret model was also not shy about showing her boyfriend, who she has been dating for a year now, exactly how she feels about him. They were caught in a sweet lip-lock in one of the photos. The snaps certainly caught her playful side.

Loading...

It appears that Ambrosio spends plenty of time in a swimsuit. Her Instagram is full of bikini photos showing off what an amazing figure she has. Even her two kids, daughter Anja, 11, and son Noah, 7, seem to take after their mom as they also love the water.

Just last week for her daughter’s birthday party on the beach, Alessandra Ambrosio and Nicolo Oddi were seen packing on the PDA. The model chose a one-piece ombre swimsuit for the special day that had a cutout at the waistline. She was seen capturing the special moments with Anja and her friends.

There is no doubt that there will be more bikini photos coming your way soon.