Jenna Dewan Looks Smoking Hot In Navy Bikini

Jenna Dewan recently shared a post with her 5.6 million Instagram followers that had them drooling — and then chuckling.

In the first snap in the double update, Dewan posed perched on an aged wood fence. She rocked a tiny navy blue bikini that showcased her incredible dancer’s body and proved that all those years of dance training were ingrained in her for everything, even posing. She arched her back slightly as she lifted her face to the sun, and both of her feet had their toes pointed to create a more elegant look. Dewan braced herself on the fence with one hand and the other held her floppy straw hat on her head. The suit revealed a hint of cleavage, and her sculpted abs were on full display and had her followers stunned.

The scene behind her looked absolutely idyllic, with people strolling on the clean sand beach, rock formations jutting into the water, and a vast expanse of gorgeous blue ocean visible and fading off into the horizon. Dewan clarified in the geotag that she was spending time at Montage Laguna Beach, and she looked serene and peaceful in the gorgeous shot that looked like it belonged in a magazine.

In the second snap, however, she showed the reality of the situation. While her body still looked amazing, she had burst out in a laugh that filled her face with joy.

Her followers absolutely loved getting a glimpse of her beach adventure, seeing both the gorgeous posed shot as well as the sweet, more candid, snap. The post received more than 58,000 likes within just one hour, including a like from morning show queen Kelly Ripa.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the post, and called Dewan “my wife.”

Another fan shared her opinion on which shot was better — and she loved the more candid, unfiltered look at Dewan.

“Reality is much better. Life needs more fun,” the follower commented.

“Once a dancer, always a dancer — still pointing your toes,” one fan noticed.

Another fan stated “Incredible body! You seem like a beautiful soul.”

Dewan recently went on a quick vacation with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. While she took the opportunity to unwind a bit, she did still share some quick snaps with her followers on Instagram. She shared another sizzling shot of herself in a skimpy bikini laying out on the sand, as well as a funny shot of Kazee sipping a frosty drink in a straw hat of his own.