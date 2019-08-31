Ashley Graham Spills Out Of Bikini And Flaunts Baby Bump

Voluptuous model Ashley Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The model revealed her pregnancy in an adorable video on Instagram on August 14, on her 9th wedding anniversary with Ervin. Since then, Graham has been taking every possible opportunity to document her bump on Instagram and bring her 9 million followers along with her on the journey.

In her latest snap, Graham shared a double update of a staycation she took with Ervin that had followers melting.

In the first picture, Graham rocked a floral print bikini that her cleavage was spilling out of. The bottoms were string bikini style and tied at the hips, making them easily adjustable during a time when her body is changing. She had her brunette locks pulled back in a messy bun and a pair of sunglasses on her face as she gazed over at her handsome shirtless husband.

Graham sat on what looked to be a lounge chair covered with a striped towel with a frosty beverage in her hand. She was smiling at Ervin as he placed a hand on her belly, and had her legs crossed in what looked like a comfortable position. The New York City skyline was visible in the background of the shot, including a portion of the Brooklyn Bridge.

In the second snap, Graham stuck her tongue out and made a face at the camera while her husband scrolled through his phone. The duo appeared to be having a relaxing time enjoying the summer sunshine.

Graham’s followers loved the double update and the post received over 249,900 likes within less than an hour. She even received a like on the post from supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Several celebrities commented on the adorable post, including new mom Mindy Kaling. Kaling called Graham “the cutest mama,” and Graham responded with emoji.

Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, who also trains television star Candace Cameron Bure, commented “ALL the good vibes right here.”

Loading...

Plenty of Graham’s regular fans weighed in as well, loving the fact that she’s been sharing shots of her bump.

“I love you!!! From one pregnant mumma to another, thank you for giving me a massive confidence boost.”

Another fan said “the prettiest pregnant lady!! Looking so good babe!”

Graham has been utterly fearless when it comes to documenting her pregnancy. On August 18, she shared a shot that nearly broke Instagram in which she was wearing nothing at all. The shot only showed a portion of her body, including some areas that others may have photoshopped or edited out. Graham shared it all with her fans, however, sending a message that it’s okay to embrace and love your body no matter what.