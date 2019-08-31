WWE News: Female Superstar Shares Exotic Honeymoon Snap With New Husband

WWE and All Elite Wrestling might be about to go to war with each other, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some feel-good stories that transcend the world of professional wrestling to be found among the chaos.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion — and one half of The IIconics — Peyton Royce got married to Shawn Spears, who most WWE fans will remember as “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger. The couple have been together since their days in NXT, but they got engaged back in February.

Since they tied the knot, the happy couple have been enjoying their honeymoon in the sun. To commemorate the happy occasion, Wrestling Inc. reports that Royce even took to Instagram to pose with her husband. The image shows the smiling partners rocking some bright summer clothing, with Royce sporting a flowery top and her spouse rocking a blue shirt.

Their stay in paradise was a short one, however, as both parties need to return to work. This weekend, Spears will face his former friend, Cody Rhodes, at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, in what is sure to be a grueling blood match. As for Royce, she’ll be looking to reclaim the Women’s Tag Team Championships from current holders Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The love bug appears to be spreading throughout WWE of late. The Inquisitr recently reported that Finn Balor took advantage of his time off to marry the Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez, in what appeared to be romantic and intimate jungle ceremony. The pair had only been dating for a short time before deciding to make their love official, but their wedding ceremony looked like the best day of their lives.

Another recent romantic WWE moment involved Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. As documented by The Inquisitr, the power couple recently announced their engagement on social media. At the time of this writing, there’s no confirmed wedding date as to when they plan on having the ceremony. However, if they follow the trend of other recent company marriages, they’ll probably just share a picture out of the blue after their big occasion.

One couple who won’t be celebrating any weddings or engagements any time soon, however, is Cathy Kelley and Velveteen Dream. As noted by The Inquisitr, Kelley took to Twitter last week to reveal that she’s “very single” having quietly parted ways with the NXT superstar after months of dating.