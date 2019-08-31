’90 Day Fiancé’: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé premiered in 2014 and has since inspired five spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The show’s franchise is known for documenting the drama that stems from following Americans who are in relationships with partners from other countries and have decided to try to bring their partner to the United States through the K-1 visa process.

While appearing on the show, each couple agrees to share their lives and the ups and downs of their relationship with millions of viewers. During the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans who’ve decided to move to the countries of their partners, one couple has hit a particularly rough patch.

90 Day veterans Paul and Karine, who originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have found themselves facing multiple issues, which have resulted in constant fighting and threats of divorce. But while viewers wait to find out whether Paul and Karine’s relationship will survive, here’s an update on a few other Before the 90 Days couples, according to a report from E! News.

Patrick and Myriam: Broken Up

Patrick met Myriam online and flew to Paris to see her in person. The two had a very flirtatious friendship, which led Patrick to believe that he and Myriam would end up together, but after landing in Paris, he learned Myriam was already in a relationship.

Antonio and Cortney: Broken Up

Cortney traveled to Spain to meet Antonio, but the handsome model made it clear he wasn’t ready to settle down with one woman. The pair ultimately called it quits, and Cortney says she’s been focusing on herself and creating an online presence with her YouTube channel and Instagram account.

Paul and Karine: Married?

The status of Paul and Karine’s relationship is not clear at the moment. The pair is currently appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and are now parents to a baby boy.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul said in a statement. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Sean and Abby: Broken Up

Sean and Abby met on a dating site, and despite a significant age difference, the couple decided to pursue a relationship. The couple got engaged but later revealed their decision to part ways during the season’s reunion episode.

Larry and Jenny: Married

Larry traveled to see Jenny in the Philippines, where he proposed marriage. After a lengthy visa process, Jenny moved to Florida and the pair later got married in an intimate ceremony.

Tarik and Hazel: Engaged

When Tarik decided to travel to the Philippines to meet and propose to Hazel, his brother Dean strongly advised against it. However, despite the warnings from family and friends, Tarik asked Hazel to be his wife and the couple is currently engaged.

Dean has also found himself an International lady, and both brothers will be appearing on the upcoming season of TLC’s newest reaction series, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.