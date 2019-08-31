La La Anthony Pushes Self Love, Hits Back At Trolls Focused On Her Booty

As she was heading into this Labor Day weekend, La La Anthony was all about self-love on her Instagram account. However, this popular diva was still happy when love came from another person.

This was especially true when Khloe Kardashian’s uplifting remarks were immortalized in the comments of an August 29 post in which La La shares her likeness.

“God, you are so pretty,” remarked the Keep up with the Kardashians cast member who recently joined her sister, Kim, and her friend, La La, on a sun-soaked vacation in the Bahamas.

“You’re beautiful — in all the ways,” stated La La’s buddy, Shane Johnson, who continued, “I got caught in the middle of self love the other day and I wasn’t even embarrassed. I’m learning.”

For her new close-up illustrating the point of the upload, the Power star went full-on glam in the make-up department. She had her black hair pulled back so her face dominated the image in which La La rocked a mixture of silver and pink eye shadow, perfectly groomed brows and cat-eye liner for a truly exotic look.

Her appearance was enhanced by a bit of bronzer and a swipe of nude-colored lipstick coupled with a lip liner in a slightly darker shade.

The former MTV VJ wore a simple black tank with a plunging neckline as she modeled for the camera. Her admirable cleavage was on show while not taking center stage for this particular social media photograph shared with the TV legend’s 9.3 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, on August 30, La La also shared on social media. She uploaded a still photo from this season’s premiere of Power, showing her character, Keisha, interacting with Tommy, the man with whom she has fallen in love.

While the lusty image was a big deal on Instagram, earning La La a slew of positive comments, it was her share on Twitter that grabbed different connotations. In fact, her fans on that site said so much about the size of her booty that her famous behind became a hot topic.

One follower was quite specific about what he saw, as covered by a screenshot taken by Urban Belle from the social media platform.

“1. You got a booty. 2. I need to find a girl like LaKeisha.”

As authentic as ever, the 38-year-old small screen icon responded to the negative Twitter responses. She confidently hit back.

“That booty was looking EXTRA LARGE. I promise it was the camera angle. My [a**] is NOT THAT HUGE.”

Not one to shy away from the truth, La La Anthony also decorated her retort by adding a total of 30 laughing-crying emoji in two different strings on her very direct tweet.