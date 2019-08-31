Sommer Ray Shows Off Thick Thighs In Bikini Briefs Blowing Instagram’s Mind

Muscles are Sommer Ray’s domain. The fitness model and internet sensation has become one of Instagram’s most famous swimwear faces – while Sommer doesn’t come with a Sports Illustrated start or any official training, this 22-year-old is more than making her mark. Sommer’s insane strength, sexy curves, and infectious personality have earned her a following of over 22 million on Instagram. Clearly, the platform has realized that this girl is worth keeping tabs on.

Earlier today, Sommer updated her account. The model had opted for a classy finish – goofy and hand-held photos or videos might be one side to the star, but a chic finish is the other. Sommer had been photographed in black-and-white and against a plain background. The blonde was striking a confident pose as she stood on tip-toes, with her insane muscles on full show via a tiny pair of leopard-print bikini briefs. Despite somewhat of a topless feel via a denim jacket appearing open on the model, the feel was classy. Sommer’s built rear, super-muscular quads, and toned calves were on full show, although fans were also seeing the star’s super-flat stomach and a fair amount of cleavage.

Sommer posed for her first snap with a direct gaze, with the second photo showing the model looking to the side. A simple and powerful caption from Ray reminded fans that grueling workouts are responsible for the way she looks – Sommer seemed to confirm that putting in a little effort ranks higher for her than dropping into clinics.

It looks like Sommer has blown Instagram’s mind.

“Goals” was one of the most upvoted comments.

“Ur perfect,” another fan wrote.

“Hey god I have an idea, let’s make the perfect human” was another comment.

Sommer’s update also proved immensely popular in very little time. It had racked up over 496,000 likes within just one hour of going love. The same time frame brought over 2,900 fans into the post’s comments section.

Loading...

Sommer now comes as more than a YouTube and Instagram face. The star has her own merch line, with fans appearing pumped for every drop. This year has also seen Sommer profiled by Paper Mag – models on Instagram might be a dime a dozen, but not all are featured by the high-profile magazine. Fans learned that Sommer has been playing around with Instagram as a photo editing tool for a while, although this girl doesn’t Photoshop her finished images. Fans also learned how Sommer relaxes.

“Baths lol, I love baths with epsom salts and lavender essential oil. It’s really the most relaxing thing for me. It’s my therapy, I can sit in there for hours.”

Fans wishing to see more of Sommer should follow her Instagram.