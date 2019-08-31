Britney Spears Parades Around In Crop Top, Tiny Shorts & Cowboy Hat With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is enjoying the end of summer with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and The Daily Mail reports that she’s doing it in her own unique style, as only the pop princess can.

On Friday afternoon, Britney and Sam were seen showing off some PDA as they strolled hand-in-hand at a shopping mall in Los Angeles before hitting up an In-N-Out Burger to grab some grub.

Britney covered up her newly-dyed dark locks with a straw cowboy hat. She also flaunted her fabulous figure as she rocked a comfy-looking lavender crop top. The shirt put Spears’ flat tummy and toned abs on full display as she looked laid back and relaxed with her beau.

Britney also donned a pair of tiny tan shorts that showcased her lean legs and curvy backside. The singer accessorized her casual style by adding a pair of dark sunglasses, some black sandals, and a dangling belly-button ring.

Meanwhile, Sam showed off his impressive physique by sporting some tight, distressed jeans, a long-sleeved button-up black shirt, and some black and white sneakers. He added his own pair of sunglasses, which he held in his hand, and rocked a leather band and a watch on his wrists.

As many fans know, Britney and Sam have been dating for about two years, and have been through a lot together. The pair met on the set of a music video and hit it off. They’re now nearly inseparable and are often spotted shopping and dining out.

Spears also likes to post about Asghari on social media. Entertainment Tonight reports that Britney recently shared a video of herself and Sam in the kitchen, where she raved over his good looks and his cooking skills.

“Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he’s probably like the best chef in the world,” Spears said into the camera, as Asghari stands at the stove cooking something over a skillet before presenting the singer with a red rose. “He’s showing off right now,” Britney said of the gesture.

Loading...

“I can’t believe I wake up every morning to this man,” Spears added of her boyfriend.

Earlier this summer, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari sparked engagement rumors when they walked their first red carpet event together. Spears fans couldn’t help but notice a diamond ring on her left hand, and began to speculate that she could be getting ready to walk down the aisle. However, those rumors were later debunked.