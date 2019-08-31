Sierra Skye Nearly Bursts Out Of Tiny Red Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot of herself in a red bikini that could barely contain her ample assets.

In the recent update, Skye posed in the doorway of a luxurious home. She offered a seductive invitation in, according to her Instagram caption, and her outfit had followers drooling. Skye rocked a ruffled red bikini made out of a ruched material. The bikini top was a bandeau style that stretched across her chest and could barely contain her assets. Her ample curves spilled out of both the top and bottom of the bikini, giving her followers a NSFW glimpse at Skye’s chest. The top had two ruffled sleeves that offered a bit of coverage on her arms.

The bottoms were made of the same ruched fabric and had ruffles on the hips that mirrored the ruffles on the top’s sleeves. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, and dipped down low in the front to reveal plenty of her toned stomach. Skye tagged the retailer Pretty Little Thing in the caption, which likely was a hint to her followers that that’s where the steamy suit was from.

Skye’s hair was in tousled waves and she added a colorful headband to complete the look, as well as a pair of silver hoop earrings. She stared straight into the camera with a seductive gaze.

Her followers loved the spicy shot, and the snap received over 26,000 likes within less than an hour.

One follower left a comment that cheekily referenced the retailer where the bikini came from.

“The prettiest little thing ever!” the fan said.

Another follower called Skye a “sexy goddess.”

“Your boyfriend hit the megamillions lottery of stunningly beautiful women,” a third fan said.

Skye isn’t afraid to reveal a whole lot of her smoking hot body. Just yesterday, the blonde rocked a bikini by retailer Fashion Nova — but only half of it. She wore a pair of thong bikini bottoms in a short video where she flaunted her booty for the camera. She appeared to be wearing nothing at all on top, and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. She pulled her hair in a bun and did a seductive shimmy for the camera while standing on a patio outside.

She has also been sharing plenty of sizzling hot selfies lately that she simply takes herself in front of the mirror, rocking skimpy swimsuits that highlight all her assets.