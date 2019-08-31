AEW Spoilers: Former WWE Superstar To Appear At ‘All Out’

Given that it’s the final pay-per-view before All Elite Wrestling’s weekly television show debuts this fall, tonight’s All Out event is sure to feature a host of surprises. The company will be out to set the wrestling community aflame with talking points after the show, and there’s no better way to do that than by introducing known superstars to the fold.

The latest superstar who is reportedly scheduled to appear is Tenille Dashwood, who WWE fans will remember as Emma. According to Sports Illustrated, the Impact Wrestling star is set to appear as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match, which will air during the pre-show, with the winner going on to receive a shot at becoming the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion.

The report states that Impact Wrestling and AEW are currently hashing out a deal that will allow Dashwood to appear at the event. If the deal is completed, Dashwood will join a host of talented female performers, including Awesome Kong, Jazz, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs and eight more surprise entrants.

Rumors of Dashwood making an appearance were further fueled by Britt Baker. As documented by Fightful, she revealed that she wants to face the WWE superstar at some point, while also suggesting that productive talks have taken place between Impact and AEW.

“I don’t think she’s officially under contract, but I love Tenille [Dashwood]. I know she’s working with Impact, but she’s not officially contracted.”

The Fightful report also notes that Dashwood is signed to a “nightly” deal with Impact, which suggests that she hasn’t agreed to a secure long-term contract with the company. She only made her debut on the most recent episode of their weekly show, however, so Impact will be reluctant to let her wrestle exclusively for a rival promotion unless they agree to a deal that benefits both entities.

I own my life

I control my future pic.twitter.com/JxDIV1gEOk — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 28, 2019

Loading...

At the time of this writing, neither company has confirmed Dashwood for tonight’s event. Should the deal go ahead as planned, though, they might want to keep her participation in the match under wraps so they can surprise the fans.

Dashwood showing up would certainly add more star power to the match as well. Despite never going on to win any titles in WWE, she was popular among the WWE Universe and a performer who many felt deserved to be pushed to the top. She’s a talented wrestler and she’s equally as good on the mic. If AEW do sign her, she’ll make an excellent addition to an already impressive women’s roster.