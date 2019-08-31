Kim Kardashian Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Latest Shapewear Pic

Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear line is receiving the best possible promo: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has taken to Instagram as a brand ambassador. If anything screams Kardashian these days, it’s the E! show’s famous family fronting their own empires. Kim may have a best-selling beauty line to her name, but it looks like she’s well into expanding her ventures by virtue of her shapewear line. Curves are, after all, this star’s trademark.

Earlier today, Kim updated her Instagram. The star’s pic series appears to have been taken in a bathroom, with white marble tiling forming a ledge for Kim to rest herself on. The 38-year-old was flaunting her famous frame in a skin-tight and somewhat eye-popping black outfit. While the caption-mentioned “bodysuit” might have been keeping Kim’s waistline tucked in, the neckline wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. With a skin-tight finish and a strappy top, this one-piece was definitely reminding Instagram why Kim’s voluptuous assets are so famous.

Kim posed for her photos with sideways and upwards glances, with the images also showcasing the brunette’s choppy long bob and on-point makeup. A caption from Kim clarified exactly which of her shapewear items she was wearing, alongside giving a shout-out to the brand’s Instagram handle.

Kim’s shapewear line has definitely been a headline-maker this year. With the initial “Kimono” name appearing to spark major backlash and controversy over in Japan, the star seemed forced to reconsider the whole affair, with an Instagram post made earlier this month announcing the new name.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. Available in sizes XXS – 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. SKIMS.COM.”

Promotion for Kim’s shapewear has already included a well-known face. Formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson recently appeared in Kim’s gear for some promo – Kim was heavily involved in the 64-year-old’s release last year.

Of course, Kim remains a headline-maker for more than just her businesses. This year brought Kim and husband Kanye West their fourth child: May-born Psalm joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago. Kim recently appeared in a stunning social media post showcasing a family moment with all four of her children.