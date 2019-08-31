Pete Davidson And Actress Margaret Qualley Are Reportedly Dating

Pete Davidson and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley are reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, according to an article by Page Six.

Pete and Margaret were seen together at the premiere of her new film, Seberg, at the Venice Film Festival. As Elle Magazine reports, they did not appear on the red carpet and he sat behind her and Anthony Mackie while they were in the theater.

In the photos, Qualley is wearing a lilac gown with a floral embellishment on one side. Davidson’s hair is currently bleached blond, and based what you can see of him in the photos, it looks like he’s wearing a black suit jacket with a white T-shirt underneath.

Us Weekly claims that Margaret and Pete have been seeing each other for some time now.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” an insider said to Us.

Pete was previously romantically linked to actress Kate Beckinsale. He was also famously engaged to pop-superstar Ariana Grande and was mentioned in her hit song, “Thank U Next.”

Qualley is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley. They were married from 1986 to 1999.

In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Margaret Qualley plays a member of the Manson family who meets Brad Pitt while she’s hitchhiking.

In an interview with Indiewire, she opened up about her experiences on set and the rapport that she developed with director Quentin Tarantino.

“One of the coolest things about working with Quentin is that he’s so excited about what he’s doing,” she said. “He’s like a little kid on Christmas every time that he shows up to set. So when I get there, he’s so excited to show me the studio that they’re working on and show me all the various artifacts that they’ve made for the film, like the Apple cigarettes and the posters of Leo’s character and all that.”

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Margaret revealed that she didn’t want to be an actress when she was younger, she wanted to be a ballet dancer. But she decided to pursue acting because she was unsure about a possible future in ballet.

It doesn’t look like Pete and Margaret have made their relationship Instagram official yet, so fans will just have to wait and see whether they use that platform to confirm or deny their alleged relationship.