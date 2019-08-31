’90 Day Fiancé’: Behind-The-Scenes Facts Revealed

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé debuted in 2014 and has been renewed through seven seasons at the network. The series has also inspired five spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise focuses on Americans who have fallen in love with spouses from other countries, and have decided to try to bring their partner to the United States through the K-1 visa process.

Over the years, the franchise has earned significant viewership with its constant supply of drama and now, fans are getting a look at what happens behind-the-scenes, according to a report from ScreenRant.

During Season 2 of the series, viewers were introduced to Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins. After chatting online, Danielle brought Mohamed to America, but soon realized her new husband had been playing her. The couple later divorced and Mohamed went on to try his luck with another cast member. The report explained that the Tunisian native was completely enamored by Anfisa Arkhipchenko from Season 4 of the series. Mohamed allegedly begged TLC’s producers for Anfisa’s contact information but the network “quickly jumped on the chance to expose Mohammad, and his ‘player’ reputation took a substantial hit online.”

This, of course, didn’t sit well with Anfisa’s husband Jorge Nava, who’s now spending time in prison. On February 12, Jorge was caught with 293 lbs of marijuana in his car, according to a report from People.

The report from ScreenRant went on to share the amount of money the show’s main cast receives after each season.

“For each episode, the main cast member gets around $1,000-$1,500, with $2,500 to participate at the reunion. Which isn’t bad – for a 12-episode season that’s $14,500,” the report detailed, before adding that the foreign partner often receives nothing because of work permit issues.

And because the network was unable to pay the foreign spouses, Luis Mendez took to Instagram to complain about being treated badly by the network. According to the report, Mendez believes “TLC only uses the foreigners to make millions of dollars a year, and [he] routinely echoes Mohammad’s opinion that the company treats them like trash.”

On a more positive note, the report revealed that all the couples featured on Season 1 of the vastly popular series are still together. Season 1 couples include Russ and Paola Mayfield, Mike and Aziza Eloshway, Louis Roy Gattone, Jr. and wife Aya, and Alan and Kirlyam Cox. Several of these couples have also welcomed children together.

Fans of the series can keep up with new and familiar couples every week on TLC.