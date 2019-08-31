‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 10 Spoilers: Players Chosen For The POV

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 10 is rolling along steadily in the Big Brother house as a new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned and two nominees have been placed on the block. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson Michie landed his second HOH of the season and nominated Christie Murphy and Jessica Milagros for eviction.

On Saturday afternoon, players were chosen to play in the Power of Veto (POV) and a season-long trend was finally broken. Along with Jackson, Jessica, and Christie, Cliff Hogg, Tommy Bracco, and Nicole Anthony will be playing in the POV competition this afternoon according to @BB_Update’s Twitter account.

This is the first time since Week 1 that Nicole has been chosen to play in the POV, which has confirmed that her chip really does exist. For weeks now, viewers were wondering if Nicole’s chip was even placed in the bag where POV players were chosen from, but Jackson ended up pulling his alliance members’ name this week, putting an end to the curse. Nicole was more than excited to play in the POV, which is rumored to be the iconic Big Brother competition, BB Comics. It can be quite a lengthy competition, so the winner may not be revealed until later Saturday evening. There is a chance the POV is also Hide and Go Veto.

Who do you think will go up on the block next? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/FQ6wj9y4nF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 31, 2019

Should Jessica or Christie be pulled off the block following the POV, Jackson is planning on putting up Cliff as the replacement nominee. Cliff is aware of Jackson’s plan and is fine going up as a pawn. If Cliff does end up having to be nominated, it would almost guarantee that whichever woman is left on the block will be going home. Jackson’s alliance currently has the numbers to keep whichever player they want in the house.

What the houseguests don’t know at this time is that Thursday night will feature the first double eviction of the season. Jackson will be ineligible to play in the evening’s HOH competition, meaning one of his final-four alliance members has to win to keep the group safe. After the first eviction, there will only be six houseguests left, which will dwindle to five in less than an hour.

Jackson and Holly have been dominating the last several competitions and they might be the key to keeping their group safe and getting out Jessica, Christie, and Tommy. Stay tuned with The Inquisitr this evening to find out who won the POV.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.