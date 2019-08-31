YouTuber Lizzy Wurst Shuts Down Instagram With Hot Red Bikini & Ice-Cream Lick

Sometimes a little red bikini is all it takes. YouTuber Lizzy Wurst’s latest social media update seems to have had quite the effect – while Lizzy herself doesn’t boast a staggering Instagram following, it looks like the platform has more than noticed the YouTuber’s recent photo. The brunette took to Instagram four days ago with a snap appearing to mark the end of this year’s warm season: Lizzy definitely did it in style.

The photo showed Lizzy shot outdoors and in full sunlight. The brunette was flaunting her fit and curvy frame in a hot red bikini that ticked boxes for bright colors, fun design, and a little underboob-flashing. The strappy two-piece boasted thick bands up-top, although the briefs were traditional. Lizzy didn’t appear to have opted for much in the way of accessories, although she had placed a red and knotted bow in her hair to add girly flourishes. The star was photographed full length with one hand waving outward and the other holding an ice-cream – Lizzy also appeared with closed eyes and a smile and she licked the vanilla-looking treat. With a bit of a pin-up feel from red lipstick and ’50s vibes, the snap seemed to be a great one.

It also proved a major hit, racking up over 163,000 likes. With comments disabled, though, Lizzy’s fans weren’t able to leave replies. Still, the turnout in terms of likes proved substantial.

With 1.7 million followers and a business to her name, Wurst seems to be doing well. Her Instagram bio points towards her merch line, although it equally mentions a well-known brand: Lizzy’s bio doesn’t waste time in directing fans straight to well-known clothing label Fashion Nova. The brand seems to have swept Instagram these past few years, with high and low-profile faces collaborating with it from lingerie and swimwear to clothing. At the upper echelon is rapper Cardi B: the “Bodak Yellow” star has full-blown collaborations with Fashion Nova. At the lower end, Fashion Nova is seen collaborating with lower-profile models who may only have a few hundred thousand followers.

Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that the photo of Lizzy licking the ice-cream in her red bikini appeared on her account in May – clearly, this bathing suit was used to kick off the warm months as well as mark them wrapping up. Lizzy has, however, posted other swimwear snaps between the two. A post made earlier this month saw the star enjoying a beachfront moment in a blue-and-red-bikini.

Fans wishing to see more of Lizzy should give her Instagram a follow.