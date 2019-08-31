‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 2: Wyatt & Sally Reignite The Flame

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 2 reveal that romance may be in the cards for Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It appears as if Sally may be willing to put the past behind them and move forward with a man who had dumped her for his ex.

On Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally overheard Wyatt talking to his mother about her. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has always been in the Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) camp and has made no secret about her dislike for Sally. Even though Flo is awaiting her trial, she still doesn’t want her son with the redhead.

Sally heard Wyatt defend her and told her mother that he wanted another chance with her, per She Knows Soaps. He said that if Sally ever took him back he would not mess up their relationship even if “100 ex-girlfriends” came to town. Sally liked his reply to his mother and after Quinn left, they started to chat.

One thing led to another, and Wyatt and Sally kissed. She told Wyatt that she had been given plenty of second chances and she might return the favor. “Wally” fans rejoiced as it seems as if their favorite couple may be getting back together.

Sally and Wyatt have always had a special kind of relationship. B&B fans especially enjoyed their banter as they teased each other. According to Highlight Hollywood, Sally and Wyatt will become playful after sharing a kiss. It seems as if they will slip into their old ways as they have always had a certain spark in their relationship.

While certain “Wally” fans want Wyatt to earn back Sally’s trust, it seems as if the redhead is willing to let bygones be bygones. She wants to move forward with the man who captured her heart after she returned from New York. As she once told Wyatt while he was with Flo, he would one day realize that she was the one who got away.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally was right and it seems as if the couple has a rosy future ahead of them. But has Wyatt really gotten over his former high school sweetheart, Flo? The weeks ahead will prove where his loyalties lie.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.