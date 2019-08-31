Wells Adams Gives His Take On Blake Horstmann And His ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Wells Adams disagrees with Blake Horstmann's decision to leak the intimate texts he shared with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Blake Horstmann has had a rough go of it thus far on The Bachelor. He went from being a fan favorite on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette to one of the most disliked contestants of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Horstmann set himself up for a hard time in paradise before ever arriving on the show. In the months leading up to his debut in paradise, he became romantically involved with several different women that would later join him on the cast of the show. Of course, the details of his promiscuity were later revealed publicly. Now Bachelor franchise alum Wells Adams is giving his take on the train wreck that has become this season for Horstmann, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Horstmann went to the Stagecoach music festival before appearing on the show. It was there he slept with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes within 24 hours of each other. At the same time, he was also texting with Hannah Goodwin whom he would later pursue in paradise. As if talking to that many girls at once wasn’t already a big enough balancing act, he was also talking to Tayshia Adams prior to the show.

When he first arrived in paradise, many of the women wanted to pursue relationship with him. Ultimately it was Miller-Keyes who exposed him in an emotional confrontation when she explained that she felt disrespected by his behavior. Horstmann immediately was dubbed one of the biggest players the show has seen in a long time. In an effort to defend his reputation, he ended up posting screenshots of the intimate texts he’d shared with Miller-Keyes the night of their hookup. The texts told a much different story than the one she had told.

Wells Adams is the official bartender of paradise. In a recent interview, Adams explained that he thinks releasing the text messages was a huge mistake on Horstmann’s part.

“He should not have [released his texts with Caelynn]. People on the show are forgiving him and stuff… he was right there. He was on the precipice of not being a focal point anymore. And then he did that, and it’s, like, right back in the spotlight of a guy who just makes bad decisions when it comes to the show and with women.”

Adams went on to say that if Horstmann had simply apologized and taken accountability for his actions, he would have portrayed himself in a much better light.