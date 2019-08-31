Rita Ora Dazzles In Silver Metallic Minidress & Thigh-High Glitter Boots

Blonde bombshell Rita Ora is turning heads wherever she goes. Known for her spectacular fashion looks, the stunning British singer made a glamorous public appearance at the launch of her new Deichmann collection on Wednesay, where she wowed the crowd with her impeccable sense of style.

Hosted in Berlin, Germany, the event celebrated Rita’s latest collaboration with the German footwear retailer and marked the launch of the highly anticipated #Radiate collection – an eye-catching and very diverse line of footwear bearing Rita’s artistic touch, which hit the stores on August 28.

“The collection consists of Rita’s handpicked designs, including chunky trainers, detailed thigh-high boots, sporty statements, and metallic designs,” Mirror reported earlier this month, when the first promotional materials for the new drop were initially released.

As Deichmann ambassador and the face of the brand’s new collection, Rita lent her graceful presence to the swanky event, where she stormed the stage in a jaw-dropping outfit. The 28-year-old hottie wore a pair of show-stopping black stiletto boots from the new collection, a thigh-high design covered in countless shimmering silver sequins. She teamed up the black glitter boots with a fabulous silver lamé minidress by Isabel Marant.

Earlier today, Rita took to Instagram to share some photos from the event, to the delight of her massive following. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker posted quite an extensive collection of snapshots that gave fans a taste of the electric atmosphere at the launch. Rita shared a total of 10 snaps that offered a copious view of her dazzling outfit, garnering more than 160,000 likes from her followers.

Rita looked nothing short of breathtaking in her sensational attire. The gorgeous blonde flaunted her envy-inducing hourglass figure in the eye-popping metallic dress, which featured a flattering bodice and a thigh-skimming skirt with a fluttering handkerchief hem.

“Crafted from high-shine silk-blend lamé to emulate a foiled effect, the dress is finished with a crossover halterneck bodice and a handkerchief hem that together flatter the figure alongside the shirred waistband,” Daily Mail described the look.

The “Only Want You” singer put on a very leggy display in the chic minidress, which also accentuated her lithe waistline and had everyone eyeing both her endless pins and her shapely bust. The striking Isabel Marant dress design featured an open-back design, framed by thick, ’70s-style straps, which exposed a generous amount of skin. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as the ravishing megastar didn’t appear to be wearing support under the exquisite frock.

The pièce de résistance of Rita’s remarkable look were the very seductive thigh-high Deichmann boots, which complemented the dress with their silvery shine. The Kosovo-born beauty was spotted rocking the same phenomenal boots in a promotional video for her #Radiate collection, which she shared to Instagram on the day of the launch.

As expected, Rita’s followers were all over the new photos. Fans seemed to be loving the head-turning look, as shown by the flurry of compliments that began pouring in as soon as the post went live.

“Sooo gorgeous!” one person wrote, trailed by a pair of sparkling-heart emoji.

“Those boots are everything,” penned another.

“Goddess,” read a third message, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“OMFG YOU LOOK LIKE QUEEN,” was another reply, with also included a string of growing-heart emoji.