Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Little Black Dress

Blonde bombshell Anna Nystrom is accustomed to flaunting her outrageous curves on Instagram to tantalize her 8 million followers. The Swedish model is constantly sharing shots of herself in sexy looks, from gym gear to tiny Daisy Dukes to seductive lingerie.

She often selects pieces that allow her to show off a bit of cleavage from her ample assets, but in her most recent post, she went for a look that highlighted her curvaceous legs instead. In the snap, Nystrom rocked a little black dress that clung to every curve on her body. The dress was sleeveless with a relatively high neckline that kept her assets covered up top. However, the mini dress only went to mid-thigh, which meant that her incredible legs were on full display.

Nystrom went for a monochromatic look and paired the dress with some simple black pointed toe stiletto pumps, and accessorized with a bracelet. She pulled her blonde locks up into a ponytail with a few strands loose and framing her face. While Nystrom often finds a photographer to take the snaps for her that she shares with her followers, she opted to take a regular selfie in a full length mirror for this shot.

When it comes to her clothing, Nystrom seems to prefer a fairly neutral color palette. While she has no issue with showing a bit of skin, her ensembles are usually in shades of white, beige, grey or black. A little black dress is always a classic, sexy look, as Nystrom herself seems to think based on her caption.

Even the backdrop of the space where she took the photo conformed to the neutral palette. She stood in front of a white wall, and there was a sheer white curtain visible in the background as well as a white frame on the mirror. The only element that made a bit of a visual statement was the ornate detailing on the frame.

Nystrom’s fans loved the sizzling hot shot, and the snap received over 27,000 likes within less than an hour. While many of her followers simply left emoji in the comments section to express their thoughts on the outfit, others offered a few compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower stated in the comments section.

“Stunning as always,” another mentioned.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan said.

As her Instagram bio states, Nystrom is based in Stockholm, Sweden. However, she finds many opportunities to travel. Fans who want an inside scoop on her adventures should make sure to check out her Instagram story highlights. She has posted quite a catalogue of quick videos about her trip to Greece, as well as a few random snaps from other adventures.