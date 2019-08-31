Bachelor Nation Reacts To Chris Harrison’s Steamy Anniversary Tribute From Girlfriend Lauren Zima

The PDA-filled photo garnered a huge response from stars of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette.'

It looks like Chris Harrison has accepted his final rose. The longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host is celebrating his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Lauren Zima, and things are looking fairly steamy.

The Entertainment Tonight reporter, 31, celebrated her one-year anniversary with the ABC host, 48, with a PDA-filled photo on her Instagram which shows the two of them kissing. Zima captioned the black-and-white picture with a heartfelt message to her boyfriend as she recounted the whirlwind first year of their romance.

In her caption, Zima noted that not only did she lean on and laugh with Harrison, but she has “fallen in love” with the man that he is. The ET veteran also thanked The Bachelor host for giving her so much joy, and she toasted the “copious” amount of wine they’ve sipped together over the past year.

Multiple stars from The Bachelor franchise chimed in on the comments section to the Instagram post to congratulate the lovebirds.

Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, who is currently engaged to Jordan Rodgers, wrote, “Love this so much.”

Bachelor Nick Viall wrote “Hot,” while his former fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi added, “Wow. The most beautiful caption and picture goes to @laurenzima.”

Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates added, “Holy smokes,” while Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick added, “Hell freakin yes.”

In addition, Bachelor Nation alums Eric Bigger, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, Lesley Murphy, Annaliese Puccini, and Katie Krause also weighed in on the surprising snap.

Perhaps the best reaction came from Bachelor producer Elan Gale, who wrote, “I am emotionally unprepared for this.”

According to Us Weekly, Zima revealed on Nick Viall’s podcast that she made the first move with Harrison via a DM, and the two met for a drink date three years after she first started interviewing him about his ABC reality shows. Harrison and Zima made their red carpet debut as a couple In January at a pre-SAG Awards party.

Zima was previously married to Charles McKeague, according to Life and Style. Harrison was married to Gwen Jones, his college girlfriend, for nearly 20 years before their divorce in 2012. The Bachelor host shares two teen children with his ex.

Although wedding bells may be premature for Harrison and Zima, things seem to be surviving The Bachelor curse. If the two ever do decide to tie the knot, the biggest problem could be who would officiate their ceremony to Bachelor standards. Harrison is Bachelor Nation’s resident wedding officiant for the rare couples who make it past a few months together after the ABC dating show wraps.