’90 Day Fiancé’: Rebecca Parrot Admits She Didn’t ‘Respect’ Zied Hakimi

Things took an explosive turn for Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi during a recent episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and Parrot is opening up about the incident, according to a report from Newsweek.

Sunday’s episode showed off a completely different side to Hakimi, and Parrot wasn’t pleased with her boyfriend’s actions. While spending time together in Hakimi’s home country of Tunisia, Parrot met some of her boyfriend’s friends at a soccer game. The young men were fascinated by the 47-year-old American woman and pestered her with questions about her age and tattoos. Parrot admitted that the interaction made her “super uncomfortable,” but she remained pleasant while chatting with the young men.

Later, the couple decided to head out for a night on the town, but their outing got off to a rough start after Hakimi deemed Parrot’s outfit “too sexy.” The man said her outfit would invite too much attention for other men, and insisted she put on a jacket to cover herself.

While out, Parrot removed her jacket, which drew the attention of nearby men at the bar. This did not sit well with Hakimi, according to a report from E! News.

After the episode aired, Parrot took to social media to address the incident and fans’ concerns.

“To clarify a little…please understand that I know I was wrong for what I did,” she said. “Zied never told me what to wear in all the time we were together before this. And my ex was very controlling. So I reacted very badly.”

“I should have respected what Zied told me,” she added.

“There’s a lot that you don’t see that went into that scene, but let me explain a little bit so I don’t get quite as much hate for this…it was a bad reaction on my part and I should not have argued the way that I did.”

Parrot has opened up about her ex-husband in the past, saying he was incredibly controlling and tried to dictate her actions. She also revealed that he cheated on her after she brought him to America from Morocco via the K-1, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The private investigator said she discovered her ex-husband’s infidelity after place a tracker on his car and following him as he traveled to meet other women. She said he vehemently denied the allegations, but she didn’t believe him. Parrot said she was concerned Hakimi would display similar characteristics, but after getting to know the man, she realized he was completely different.

Fans of the couple can keep up with their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.