Gwen Stefani Slays In Red Bikini As She Kisses Blake Shelton In The Pool

Gwen Stefani seemingly has no problem showing off her bikini body, or her love for her boyfriend Blake Shelton. On Friday, the No Doubt lead singer shared some sexy videos of herself snuggling up to her beau in the swimming pool.

In the clips, Gwen is seen rocking a red bikini with black spots on it. The top flaunted the singer’s cleavage and showed off her toned arms as well. Gwen looked relaxed and happy as she snuggled in close to her longtime love, Blake, who wore a Hawaiian shirt and gave her a kiss on the cheek after singing his new hit, “Hell Right.”

Gwen’s bikini body was accessorized with a baseball cap, which covered her long, signature blond hair. The songbird also rocked some dangling earrings with black tassels on the ends and multiple gold chains around her neck. She also donned a white shell necklace that paired perfectly with her red and black bikini look.

Although fans are used to seeing Gwen rock dramatic makeup, she opted for a minimal look in the snaps, which included a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, long lashes and a nude lip as she happily spent time with Blake as well as her her friends and family.

According to Celebrity Insider, Gwen is set to rejoin the judges panel, along with Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, on The Voice for Season 17, and she couldn’t be happier about it.

“I’m so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show. I’m so inspired. I haven’t been here for a while, so I’m ready to go. And, then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John. I feel pretty lucky right now,” Gwen is seen gushing during the brand new promo for the reality singing competition.

Meanwhile, Blake is also thrilled to have his girlfriend back in action on the show.

“I always love having Gwen on the show. She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” the country music crooner stated.

The coaches have already started filming the blind auditions for the series, and the promo features the foursome vying for one singer to be on their team. It seems that Blake and Gwen will be in competition all season, but in the first look at Season 17, it was the No Doubt singer who won the contestant’s allegiance.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s sweet love story by following the couple on social media.