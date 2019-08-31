Rita Ora Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Toned Abs In Tiny Tube Top

The singer looks stunning in her barely-there top.

Rita Ora doesn’t seem to have an issue with flaunting her fit physique. On Saturday, the singer shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram to celebrate performing in three countries over three days. In the photos, the stunner is seen leaning against the wall in a dimly lit room. Rita went braless in a tiny tube top, leaving little to the imagination. Her toned abs were also on full display. The 28-year-old paired the look with a tie-dyed skirt, aviator sunglasses, layered necklaces, and bracelets. The singer wore her long blonde hair in tousled waves.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the singer.

“BABY YOU ARE GORGEOUS,” wrote a fan.

“Just so d*mn beautiful,” commented another.

“Too hot to handle,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy snaps have racked up more than 200,000 likes.

Rita isn’t shy when showing off her incredible body. During her concert on Friday at the Sports Centre Visnjik in Croatia, the singer wore revealing costumes, much to the delight of her fans, reports the Daily Mail. During Rita’s performance, she exposed her killer curves in a figure-hugging neon pink ensemble.

The “Let You Love Me” singer recently confided that she enjoys showing off her sexy side. Earlier this month, Rita spoke to Virgin Media’s Xposé about her sex appeal.

The singer explained that she likes to push boundaries in her style. She also noted that she enjoys wearing risque outfits.

“What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day. I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature…” said the beautiful blonde. “I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.”

Loading...

The 28-year-old went on to say that she feels most confident when wearing makeup. She clarified, however, that she wished she could feel comfortable without it.

In 2017, Rita opened up about how she’s able to maintain her enviable figure. In an interview with Shape, the singer revealed that she worked out for one to two hours everyday and stuck with a strict diet plan. She noted that she enjoys doing circuit training and looks to Jennifer Lopez as body inspiration.