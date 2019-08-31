Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Neon Bikini Alongside Bombshell Jasmine Sanders

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo tantalized her Instagram followers recently with a double update that showcased both her and the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Jasmine Sanders, in skimpy bikinis.

In the first snap in the post, Culpo and Sanders kneeled in the pebbles and sand on a gorgeous beach while the water splashed around them. Culpo rocked a neon yellow bikini that flaunted her incredible physique to perfection. The high-cut bottoms stretched over her hips and flaunted just a hint of her booty, and the top showcased plenty of her ample assets. Culpo’s cleavage was visible, and the unique style of top featured a segment that poked up between her curves to draw the eye towards her attributes. Culpo’s brunette locks were down in beachy waves and she threw a sultry gaze at the camera.

While Culpo went neon, Sanders opted to rock a fiery red bikini that likewise flaunted her enviable body. Sanders posed in a way that flaunted her physique in profile, and had one hand tangled in her voluminous curls. Culpo spread her legs for the camera while Sanders angled away from it, but both bombshells looked super sexy in the shot. Culpo cheekily referred to the two of them as “salty beaches” in the caption of her post.

In the second snap in the series, the duo were splashed by the waves lapping at their long, luscious legs. While Sanders maintained her pose and was still serving up some major seductive vibes, Culpo was startled into giving the camera a huge smile. She leaned forward slightly as the waves brushed against her toned thighs and appeared to be having a blast during the photoshoot with Sanders.

Culpo’s followers loved the sizzling double update, which received over 51,000 likes within less than an hour. Culpo made sure to tag Sanders in the caption, who likewise has an impressive amount of followers on Instagram — 3.5 million, to be specific.

Culpo’s followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and could barely handle the duo’s combined beauty.

“You are literally perfect,” one fan said.

A second follower called them “two queens.”

“Oh my goodness,” a third fan said.

“Hot girl summer,” a fourth follower commented.

Culpo has been busy jetting around this summer and spent some time in Mexico with Revolve clothing. She shared several stunning selfies of her time in the tropical paradise, including snaps in skimpy swimwear as well as looks from when she got all dolled up for evenings out.