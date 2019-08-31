Sofia Richie Refers To Kylie Jenner As Her ‘Best Friend’ In An Instagram Video

Sofia Richie took a moment from Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip to share how much she loves and appreciates the beauty mogul.

Jenner recently shared a montage video of her epic trip to Italy for her 22nd birthday, which took place earlier this month. People reports that in the Instagram clip, Richie showed how much she loved Jenner. During her message to Jenner, Richie referred to her as her “best friend.” The model also shared how grateful she was that the two friends were so close.

“Kylie, you’re 22 and you’ve always been one year cooler than me,” said Richie, 21. “But I love you. You’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you.”

Jenner then replied to the video under the comments section. Stormi Webster’s mom kept the response short and sweet, saying “love you so much!”

Since falling out with her former bestie Jordyn Woods back in February, The Inquisitr has reported that Jenner has been spending more and more time with her other friends. While she and Richie have been friends since Richie began dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, the two have seemingly grown closer over the past year. Richie has been at several of Jenner’s events this summer, including her girls trip to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin. Jenner also brought her friends Yris Palmer, Stassie Karanikalaou and Draya Michele on that trip.

Jenner has also been supportive of Richie and shows up to her events. The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner was in Las Vegas last weekend to celebrate Richie’s 21st birthday with her. She joined Richie and Disick as they spent the weekend going to multiple clubs. The crew hit up XS Nightclub in Vegas, where they reportedly enjoyed music from The Chainsmokers, who were headlining the event. The two besties both opted to wear pink for the night, with Jenner in a pink latex dress and Richie wearing a pink, crystal-embellished Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuit with a long blond braid.

A source reportedly told People that Richie has been one of Jenner’s support systems as she continues to cope with not having Woods around after years of friendship. The former roommates aren’t even following each other on Instagram at the moment and are both seemingly moving on.

Loading...

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source said. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

The full montage video can be found on Jenner’s Instagram page.