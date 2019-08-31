WWE News: Former World Champion Unhappy With New ‘SmackDown Live’ Commercial

WWE SmackDown Live is moving to Fox this fall, and the show will be receiving a revamp of sorts in the way that it’s presented. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the blue brand has been given a brand new logo ahead of the upcoming network switch, as well as an accompanying promo video package to generate hype for the show.

One former WWE superstar who wasn’t impressed by the changes, however, was Dave “The Animal” Batista. As documented by WrestleTalk, the former World Champion retweeted the commercial on Twitter with the caption: “C’mon guys really?” He also ended with the tweet with a sad face emoji and a “#zerorespect” hashtag.

The promotional video featured several current WWE superstars who’ve played an integral role in SmackDown Live‘s history, as well as a few blasts from the past who’ve contributed towards the show’s most historic moments.

Given that Batista wasn’t included in the footage, it’s highly likely that he felt disrespected about being left out of the package.

If that’s why “The Animal” is upset with WWE, he has every reason to feel disrespected about his exclusion. Batista’s status as one of the most popular superstars to appear on the blue brand is indisputable after all.

During the mid-2000s, he was a dominant main event star on the show and took part in some legendary feuds against the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker.

To give WWE the benefit of the doubt, however, it’s also possible that he just wasn’t a part of this specific video. As noted by Ringside News, the new trailer is reportedly one of several that will be released over the coming weeks to promote SmackDown Live‘s imminent arrival on Fox.

Gordon Ramsey might have featured in the video, but Batista is clearly unhappy about being left out:https://t.co/gbOfRiO5Cs — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 31, 2019

If that’s the case, there’s no way that the company will forget to include one of its most popular superstars of all time.

At the same time, this wouldn’t be the first time where the legend has been overlooked by WWE in regards to being included in notable SmackDown Live moments.

As reported by ScreenRant, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor was vocally unhappy about not receiving an invite to the show’s 1000th episode last year.

Batista hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35, where he wrestled his retirement match against his old Evolution stablemate Triple H.

If his recent criticisms prove anything, though, it’s that he still wants to be part of the company in some capacity. Maybe we’ll still see him on a future episode of SmackDown Live for old time’s sake, even though he wasn’t featured in the trailer.