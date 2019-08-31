Marlon Brando’s Son, Miko, Says Report Of His Father Making Michael Jackson Cry Is A ‘Cheap Publicity Stunt’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the transcript of a sworn statement referencing a conversation between Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson was unearthed and is set to be discussed in the final episode of the podcast, Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson.

The conversation was reportedly from the time that the King of Pop was under investigation in 1994 for child molestation charges. During the talk, Brando reportedly pressed Jackson on his sexuality, which ended with him in tears. But per Page Six, Brando’s son, Miko, isn’t happy about the news and believes that his father’s words are being twisted to advertise the Telephone Stories podcast.

“I was friends with Michael Jackson for over 27 years and my father adored him. I don’t appreciate my father’s words being twisted to imply that Michael hurt anyone,” he wrote in a letter to the LA Times, which Page Six reports that it accessed.

According to Miko, who was Jackson’s driver at one point, the letter is nothing more than a “cheap publicity stunt.”

“My father would never have been friends with Michael if he thought he was capable of doing harm to kids, and he would never imply anything negative about Michael,” he said before asking for the story to be corrected.

Marlon Brando’s son slams report of dad making Michael Jackson cry https://t.co/yF2yNv7FlR pic.twitter.com/Y01j19O5gq — Page Six (@PageSix) August 31, 2019

The New York Post reports that the transcript of the conversation involves Brando asking why Jackson doesn’t have any friends his own age. At this point, the “Smooth Criminal” singer reportedly started crying.

“With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” Brando reportedly said. “My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me.”

According to Brandon Ogborn, the writer-producer of Telephone Stories, the authenticity of Brando’s statement was verified by with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lauren Weis, who investigated Jackson during her time as a prosecutor with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

During the statement, Brando also claims to have said he asked Jackson about the origin of human emotion. He also said that Jackson spoke in a way that was strange for a man that was his age, adding that Jackson was against swearing.

Per The Inquisitr, Indian musician and actor Adnan Sami recently revealed that he remains skeptical of the recent accusations of sexual abuse leveled against Jackson. Although Sami believes they could be true, he claims that the Jackson he knew is not the not the same as the monster that he is now portrayed as.