Ashley Benson Is A Total Knockout In Barely-There Daisy Dukes

Ashley Benson stepped out in Studio City, California over the weekend, and she likely turned some heads as she was snapped by the paparazzi.

The Daily Mail reports that the Pretty Little Liars alum donned a very revealing outfit for her day out as she hit up a nail salon on Friday.

Ashley was photographed sporting a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, which flaunted her long, lean legs. The actress paired the sexy very short, frayed jean shorts with a thick, black leather belt and a skin-tight, white tank top, which showed off her tiny waist, and toned arms.

Benson added to her look by rocking some black leather ankle boots and a pair of dark sunglasses. She was also seen wearing earbuds and toting a black leather handbag over her arm. She included multiple necklaces, rings across her left hand, and some dangling earrings to spice up her outfit.

Ashley’s long, blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in wavy strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She completed her look by wearing minimal makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, nude lips, and some pink blush on her cheeks.

As many fans know, Ashley Benson is currently dating actress Cara Delevingne. The couple are public, but keep their romance mostly quiet.

However, Cara did decided to open up about her relationship with Ashley during a recent interview with Marie Claire, saying she met Benson on the set of the 2018 movie Her Smell.

“We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural, Delevingne said of finding love with Benson.

Cara went on to gush over her girlfriend, and how she has made her feel so loved and confident with herself.

“She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it, She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought,” the actress stated.

According to Page Six, the couple went public on Instagram in September of 2018. Since that time they’ve been seen showing off PDA in public, and even posted a kissing video to celebrate Pride Month. They’ve also inked their bond by getting matching tattoos of each other’s initials under their arms.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Ashley Benson’s life by following the actress on her Instagram account.