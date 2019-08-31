Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Faces A Vicious Attack

The new next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video reveals big schemes are happening in Genoa City. Michael tries to step away from Adam, but he’s in for a huge shock. Plus, Kyle gets a surprise when Jack needs a big favor, and Phyllis is stunned by Adam’s hacking request.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) thinks he’s finally through with Adam (Mark Grossman). He lets Adam know it’s (not) been fun, and now they’re done. There’s just one tiny little problem, though. Adam has another trick up his sleeve, and even Michael’s grand plan of revealing Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to Genoa City will not end up getting him off the hook where the younger Newman son is concerned. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael will find themselves fighting to bring Adam down soon.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) gives Kyle (Michael Mealor) a shock. It seems that Jack is leaving to go find himself, and he wants Kyle to serve as interim CEO at Jabot. Sure, Kyle is a newlywed and probably wants to spend these first few weeks focusing on Lola (Sasha Calle), but Jack has other ideas. This situation will likely cause some significant issues for Kyle at home, but no matter how much he’s changed, he is still Kyle Abbott. Since his return to town, Kyle wanted the chance to prove himself at Jabot, and now Jack is handing him a prime opportunity to show off his skills. If things go well for him, Kyle could find himself with the job and power he’s always wanted. Of course, that may not sit well with Lola.

Loading...

Finally, Adam has a big request of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He wants her to hack into Nate’s (Sean Dominic) tablet. Nate is Victor’s (Eric Braeden) doctor, and he has Victor’s medical records. Adam’s latest plan to destroy his father obviously has something to do with the rare blood disease Victor is fighting, according to The Inquisitr.

Phyllis has no love lost for Victor after what he did to her with Marco — the Jack impersonator Victor hired while Phyllis was married to Jack. Ever since that situation, Phyllis has fought to destroy Victor. She has no qualms about teaming up with Adam and hacking Nate’s tablet because Phyllis still wants to see Victor pay for all his evil deeds. Together, these two will wreak havoc on Genoa City in the coming weeks, and the Newmans will find themselves damaged.