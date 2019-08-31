Halle Berry, 53, Shows Off Fit Figure In Mesh Top & Leggings

Fifty-three-year-old Halle Berry proved that age is just a number with her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the gorgeous actress showed off her incredibly fit figure in a post-workout photo that had fans gushing over her age-defying beauty.

“#goals [three raising hands emoji],” one Instagram user wrote under Halle’s photo, which ended up garnering close to 45,000 likes.

“The undisputed queen,” read a second comment, trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart emoji.

Shared under the “Fitness Friday” hashtag – a very popular segment featured on her Instagram page on a weekly basis, as previously covered by The Inquisitr – the photo showed Halle rocking a workout outfit that put her spectacularly toned body on full display. The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress flaunted her envy-inducing figure in a see-through mesh top and form-fitting leggings, showing that her years-long dedication to fitness has paid off in a spectacular way.

For her latest workout-themed update, Halle slipped into a pair of uber-clingy black leggings that had everyone eyeing her chiseled thighs. Shiny, silver lettering adorned the band of the figure-hugging item, calling attention to her lithe waistline.

The Catwoman star teamed up the piece with a chocolate-brown mesh T-shirt that left very little to the imagination. While the top boasted a simple, round-neck design – Halle’s workout look was not cleavage-flaunting, unlike others she has previously showcased on Instagram – the gauzy fabric left her honed midriff completely exposed, while also teasing the black bra she wore underneath.

Snapped against a dark-toned background, one that mirrored the color of her top, Halle posed with her hands on her hips, showcasing her athletic physique. The 53-year-old stunner appeared to have just completed a strenuous workout, judging by the beads of sweat that glistened all over her face. The same indication was given by the wet bangs that clung to her forehead, as the Monster’s Ball star pulled back her luscious tresses into a low ponytail.

Halle looked stunning in the post-workout pic. The ravishing actress gave off some very intense vibes in the stirring photo, as she posed with her eyes closed and a fierce expression on her beautiful face. Her sculpted figure cast a sinuous shadow on the wall behind her. The shadow perfectly reflected her hourglass curves, adding an artistic touch to the shot.

Unsurprisingly, the new photo immediately caught the eye of Halle’s legion of fans, reeling in some serious engagement from her massive following. People were entranced by Halle’s look and took to the comments section to throw out praise for her timeless beauty.

“When your sweaty and still hottie @halleberry,” wrote one person, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and two fire emoji.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” was another reply, accompanied by a litany of heart emoji.

The flawless photographic composition of the shot was also noticed.

“Artwork photo,” remarked one Instagram user.

“Love love this picture!!!” exclaimed another.

“This picture alone makes me feel like you’d be a perfect fit for a up to date Tomb Raider movie or cosplay!” penned another adoring fan.

Halle celebrated her 53rd birthday just two weeks ago, on August 14. The fabulous actress marked the occasion with a NSFW photo shared to Instagram, one that racked up more than 614,000 likes from her admirers.