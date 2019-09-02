5 Things To Do On Labor Day

Labor Day may signal the unofficial end of summer, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of fun and/or relaxation. Most companies will give their employees an extra day off from work, so this extended weekend can be used to soak up one more day of fun activities.

However, the holiday is officially about more than just grabbing some last-minute summer vibes. According to History.com, Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, it became a federal holiday in 1894. And unlike other holidays that are now celebrated on Mondays — thanks to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act — Labor Day was always observed on a Monday. The holiday was historically meant to give workers an extra day off to rest and recuperate, and it still should be celebrated that way.

Honoring the history of Labor Day doesn’t have to be difficult either — here are five things you can do this Monday that won’t break the bank.

Have A Picnic

If the weather permits, Labor Day is a great day to spend outside enjoying a leisurely afternoon lunch or sunset dinner with your favorite outdoor foods. Pack a picnic, your favorite beverages of choice, frisbee and even your favorite furry friend to catch the final unofficial weekend of the summer.

Head To The Ballpark

There may be some major or minor league baseball games that are scheduled for this weekend. Minor league games, in particular, are an affordable way to enjoy a day at the ballpark. In a minor-league setting, tickets and concession favorites will be less expensive than their major league counterparts. Plus, a minor league stadium will let you watch the game in a less chaotic setting than that of a major league team.

Have Some Fun At An Amusement Park

Channel your inner child with a fun day at a local amusement park. Even if you don’t plan on daring the rides, there is always fun food to be had as well as lots of laughs with your closest family members and friends. If you’re in the mood for being adventurous, grab another brave soul and try your luck on a rollercoaster or two.

Play A Hotel Staycation If You Can Extend Your Holiday Weekend One More Day

Who says you have to rent a room at the most expensive hotel to have fun? There are plenty of places where a family or some pals can check in for a night or two and explore the local area. Find some unique treasures, take home some trinkets, and explore local restaurants. It’s not too late to book for a night or two, and if you can squeeze in an extra day to extend your break, even better.

Watch A Parade

Plenty of towns host Labor Day parades, where high school marching bands and local businesses show off their wares and the most talented performers in the area. Grab a snack from a nearby restaurant and wander the streets of your own city or town. You might find a hidden business gem or local favorite you didn’t know existed.