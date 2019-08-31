Brunette Bombshell Brooke Burke Sizzles In Topless Snap

Brooke Burke has been flaunting her incredible body for decades, and she shows no signs of slowing down, despite being 47 years old now.

The brunette bombshell recently shared a sizzling hot photo on Instagram that had her followers drooling. In the shot, Burke rocked a pair of high-waisted black panties and nothing else. She crossed her arms strategically over her upper body, hiding most of her ample assets, although many followers were tantalized by the bits of her body that were visible. Her toned legs looked incredible in the shot, and she wore her hair down with bangs framing her face. She posed in front of a simple wood backdrop that allowed her beauty to truly shine in the picture.

Burke’s body looked absolutely stunning in the shot, and the former Playboy model and Dancing With The Stars host clearly spends time sculpting her physique. Fans who are envious of her body are in luck, as they can get all her tips and tricks in her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. The app gives her followers workouts led by Burke that will help them sculpt various parts of their body, and she truly has a wide variety of offerings. From yoga videos to upper and lower body videos to special Booty Burn offerings, Burke is dedicated to helping others get in shape.

Her followers loved the spicy shot of the bombshell, and left plenty of compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Who was lucky enough to wake up next to you like that??” one follower asked.

“God you are an absolutely gorgeous woman,” a second fan said.

A third follower commented “you better work it miss Burke.”

A fourth commenter suggested he was interested in dating the celebrity, and he left a note rather than attempting to slide into Burke’s DMs.

“Brooke, I wished I knew you were single this past year… I would’ve asked you out! Lol always had a crush.”

While many of the shots Burke shares on Instagram are sizzling selfies of her incredible body, she also recently shared a much more intimate post. In the post, Burke told her fans a bit more about the story of a traumatic fire that happened in her house.

As she explained in the caption, she didn’t feel right drawing attention to her own tragedy, given that it happened not long after the string of fires in California that devastated so many homes. In the touching caption that accompanied the videos and shots of firemen putting out the blaze in her home, she reflected on the meaning of home and the incredible work that first responders do.