Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Plastic Surgery After Posting Topless Picture

Kim was honest when fans asked how she maintains her amazing figure.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak, 40, isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. The mother of six shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 3 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Kim opted to go topless, covering her chest with a hat. The television personality still managed to show off plenty of side boob. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore low-rise unbuttoned jeans. Her completely flat stomach was on full display. Kim styled her long blonde hair in loose waves.

In the caption, the Bravo star noted that she posed for the photo four years ago for her husband, Kroy Biermann’s 30th birthday.

Kim’s family members were quick to compliment the photo.

“Why are u literally perfect,” wrote Ariana Biermann, Kim’s 17-year-old daughter.

“Obsessed with you,” said Brielle Biermann, the eldest of Kim’s children.

Fans also seemed to love the provocative post.

“Kim!!! You look so hot,” commented a follower, adding a string of fire emoji.

“Wow!!! Kim, this looks like the cover to an album. You’re giving me Farrah Fawcett/ Dolly Parton vibes. What an incredible shot of you. Seriously beyond gorgeous!” wrote another.

When fans questioned how Kim managed to maintain her incredible figure after having six children, she directed them to her Instagram Stories. In the post, she explained she has had a number of cosmetic procedures.

“My tummy and boobs were done by the BEST @dr.hochstein it was the best decision I ever made! I have answered this question a million times and I don’t mind… He is the best!… He treats every patient like royalty and genuinely cares…” revealed the reality star.

Throughout the years, Kim has been open about the plastic surgeries she underwent after the birth of her twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, in 2013.

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the television personality disclosed that she also had got lip fillers.

According to Us Weekly, Kim’s lips have been a point of contention among fans. In December 2018, the “Tardy for the Party” uploaded a selfie that highlighted her plump lips.

Her followers flocked to the comments section, urging Kim to stop using lip injections. Many stated that her smaller lips suited her better. The reality star, however, did not respond to the criticism.

While the reality star doesn’t seem to have an issue discussing her cosmetic enhancements, she has remained adamant that she hasn’t had a nose job. In March 2018, Kim told People that her nose is natural and she finds the rumors to be frustrating.