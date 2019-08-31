‘Farmers’ Almanac’ Predicts A ‘Polar Coaster’ Winter

'Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,' editor Peter Geiger reveals.

Those who haven’t had a chance to get out and enjoy the warmth of the summer sun are going to want to do so while they can as winter is coming. And, it doesn’t look good.

According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac extended weather forecast, a “polar coaster” is coming this season.

Editor Peter Geiger revealed that nearly two-thirds of the United States would experience a “freezing, frigid, and frosty winter” that was just as bad, if not worse then last season.

As Country Living Magazine reminds everyone, the publication also predicted a long and snowy winter last season. Unfortunately, the prediction did turn out to be fairly accurate. The publication now predicts the 2019-2020 season will be “another wild ride” filled with chilled temperatures and “hefty snowfalls.”

The experts predict that individuals living on the east coast will experience the worst of the frigid 2019-2020 winter season.

The extended weather forecast warns the majority of the United States to prepare for a brutal mixture of rain, snow, and sleet thanks to the combination of low temperatures and high precipitation. The publication also reassures the western-third of the United States the 2019-2020 winter season will be mild with typical temperatures and precipitation.

Toward the end of January is expected to bring the most brisk of temperatures as winter unleashes its wrath on the millions of people living across the Northern Plains and extending over to the residents near the Great Lakes.

As most may remember last year, the same area experienced a polar vortex. During the vortex, temperatures were so cold people could go outside and throw boiling water into the air and it would freeze instantly. The Farmers’ Almanac experts predict the same residents are in for a second round of the same dangerously low temperatures.

Folklore Signs of a Rough Winter

Long before society had technology to help predict the weather, observing nature was how people determined if the upcoming winter season would be rough.

Also according to the Farmers’ Almanac, here are some signs in nature that indicate a rough winter season is coming.

Abnormally Thick Corn Husks

Woodpeckers Sharing Trees

Snowy Owl Arrives Early & Geese/Ducks Depart Early

Monarch Butterfly Migrates Early

Heavy August Fog

Mice Desperately Trying to Get Inside

More Indoor Spiders & Larger Spider Webs

Early Arrival of Crickets

It, however, goes without saying that the extended weather forecast predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. Weather predictions this far out are usually not capable of being completely accurate.