Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Skintight Black Micro-Dress

Danielle Knudson is on a roll. The stunning lingerie model has been bringing some serious heat to Instagram all week long, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her sizzling posts.

Known for her steamy photo shoots, Danielle has been dropping one scorching pic after another, sending temperatures soaring among her ever-growing following. Case in point, the blonde bombshell kicked off the week with a pulse-racing bikini shot that brought Instagram to its knees. The 30-year-old hottie caused jaws to drop as she stepped in front of the camera in the tiniest, dripping wet white tee and a minuscule bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

A few days later, Danielle left fans speechless with a pair of smoldering lingerie shots that saw her putting her peachy booty on full display in a lacy string thong, per another report from The Inquisitr . On Friday, the Canadian-born beauty flaunted her endless pins in an ’80s-inspired leopard-print minidress, which also showed a decent amount of cleavage. Saturday was no different, as the gorgeous model continued the series of attention-grabbing posts with yet another hot pic, one shared from Portugal.

Danielle’s latest Instagram update showed the Guess model rocking a tiny black dress that left little to the imagination. Snapped on the streets in Lisbon, the busty model turned heads in a skintight black micro-dress – a figure-hugging, strappy number that showed a whole lot of glowing, bronzed skin. The stunning blonde teamed up her outfit with a tiny white purse and matching sneakers, for a casual-chic look that left fans drooling over her hotness.

“Wow… soo cute,” one person commented on the photo.

“You are beautiful,” penned another.

Currently in Lisbon for a private event, Danielle stepped out for a fun day of sightseeing in the scenic Portuguese capital. The model arrived on location on Friday for the wedding party of L’Oréal Professionnel consultant Matt Couto and makeup artist Victoria Radford.

After making a splash at last night’s celebration, as previously reported by The Inquisitr , Danielle headed out for a traipse through the streets of the beautiful coastal city. During her walk, the fair-haired beauty passed by a Guess store that displayed a large poster of Danielle, one snapped for the model’s latest campaign for the American lifestyle brand. Naturally, the ravishing blonde stopped for a pic, which she later shared with her Instagram fans.

The model looked sensational in the black minidress. The thigh-skimming number hugged her curves in all the right places, accentuating her hourglass figure. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, the tight-fitting dress called attention to Danielle’s shapely chest. Fans could even argue that her hot look was a braless one, as the model didn’t appear to be wearing support under the clingy dress.

Danielle flaunted more than her voluptuous bust in the curve-clinging outfit. The blonde bombshell also flashed her long, lean legs in the dangerously short dress. To make matters even more torrid, she teased the contour of her skimpy underwear through the tighter-than-skin number.

In the caption of the photo, Danielle touched on her five-year experience as a Guess girl and expressed “excitement and gratitude” at the opportunity to collaborate with the ultra-popular label.

Loading...

Fans didn’t hesitate to verbalize their support for Danielle’s work.

“Congrats homegirl! Killing it!” wrote one person.

“Super [thumbs up emoji] Go Danielle is your moment and your Times [sic],” was another reply, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Guess what? YOU are the most wonderful girl in the world [rose emoji],” quipped a third Instagram user, making a witty reference to the fashion label that Danielle so elegantly represents.