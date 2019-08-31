’90 Day Fiancé’: Benjamin Looks Uncomfortable Meeting Akinyi’s Family

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently in its third season at the network, and features familiar faces from the franchise as well as new couples, including Benjamin and Akinyi.

After his divorce, Benjamin struggled to find love in his home state of Arizona, which caused him to expand the search radius on his dating app. While browsing the app, he met 25-year-old Akinyi from Nairobi, Kenya, and the two quickly fell in love. Benjamin later traveled to meet Akinyi and her family, but it seems the woman’s family is far from impressed with their future in-law, according to a report from People.

Benjamin previously explained to the show’s cameras that he had booked a room so he could spend time with his fiancé, but after meeting Akinyi, he was informed that he’d be staying with her brother, Fidel. When they arrived at Fidel’s home, the man greets them at the door and offers a handshake to his future brother-in-law before allowing the couple into his home. The couple is then greeted by several other members of Akinyi’s family, including her brother-in-law Edwin, sister Ruth, sister-in-law Nelly, and cousin Beatrice.

“Well, I am from Phoenix, Arizona. So desert,” Benjamin introduces himself with a chuckle to Akinyi’s family, but no one seems entertained by the man’s attempt at humor.

“This is overwhelming right now to be meeting so many of Akinyi’s family members” Benjamin admits in a confessional. “I am really starting to stress out.”

Things become even more awkward between the pair when Akinyi presents her beau with a Kenyan flag bracelet as a welcome gift. She then asks Benjamin for her gift, which results in an uncomfortable moment for everyone involved.

“I ran out of time before I got to come here, before getting on the plane,” Benjamin explains, which leaves Akinyi and her family looking displeased.

The woman later expressed her frustration during a one-on-one interview with the show’s producers.

“I would like to think Benjamin’s a romantic person, and that includes bringing me a gift, but he did not, so which means he did not think about me when he was coming, she said.

As fans of the show may already know, this isn’t the only issue to plague the couple. Earlier in the season, Benjamin learned that, in order to marry Akinyi, he will be required to pay a bride price, which he may not be able to afford based on his current financial situation.

It’s unclear what will happen if Benjamin refuses to pay the amount, but fans of the pair can watch the rest of their story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.