Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Strapless Dress After Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction

Farrah Abraham is still enjoying her time in Italy this week as she continues to flaunt her famous figure all over the country.

According to Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham let it all hang out yet again on Friday when she was photographed by the paparazzi in a sexy, strapless dress.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a form-fitting black gown, which showcased her massive cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

The dress also boasted a see-through bottom, which gave fans a peek at Farrah’s long, lean legs. Abraham added a black jacket over the top of the ensemble and paired the dress with some gold sandals.

The reality TV personality had her long, light-brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. Farrah’s hair fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders as she strutted her stuff with a pair of trendy sunglasses in her hand.

Of course, Abraham stepped out with a full glam look while in Venice, featuring darkened brows, thick eyelashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink lip color and pink eye shadow to complete her sexy makeup look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham made headlines earlier in the week when she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival while walking the red carpet.

Abraham wore a low-cut, floral dress, which had a thigh-high slit to emphasize her legs. Farrah went naked under the dress, and when the garment shifted too far over, she gave the cameras a peek under her skirt.

However, some fans believed that Abraham’s wardrobe malfunction wasn’t an accident, but completely planned to garner attention from the media.

“Apparently we don’t have the same definition of ‘accident,'” one critic wrote after seeing the photos.

“This was planned,” another online comment read.

Loading...

“Accidental? No way,” a third person stated.

“I cannot believe she is actually at this event. Way to cheapen the occasion,” said another Farrah hater.

“This woman became famous because she got knocked up as a teenager. I’m not surprised about the wardrobe ‘malfunction,'” stated yet another comment.

Abraham is known for her multiple wardrobe malfunctions, seemingly having one every so often that makes headlines. However, she’s never been shy about showing off her body and seemingly doesn’t give much thought to the negative attention.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life as a single mother, her career, and racy photos by following her on her Instagram account.