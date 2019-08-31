‘This Is Us’ Drops Star-Studded Season 4 Trailer With A Ton Of New Characters As A Birthday Surprise For Fans

Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, and yes, M. Night Shyamalan are all seen in the Season 4 sneak peek.

This Is Us is giving a sneak peek at Season 4, just in time for the Big Three’s birthday. The tease was weeks in the making previously shared by The Inquisitr, and now, on Aug. 31—the Big Three’s 39th birthday – fans are being treated to something sweeter than cake: A minute-long trailer that admittedly leaves fans with more questions than answers.

The new trailer posted to the This Is Us social media and YouTube pages (you can see it below) announces the show’s extended premiere event set for Sept. 24, with an episode titled “Strangers.” In the clip, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is seen talking with a 1970s-era Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as she touches on how a “complete stranger can become such a big part” of one’s story.

The teaser introduces a slew of familiar faces, including recently announced cast member Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time’s Emma Swan), who is in a modern-day military uniform. The fast-paced clip also features glimpses of When They See Us stars Asante Black and Marsha Stephanie Blake, TV Insider reports. In addition, House alum Omar Epps and Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan are on board. Shyamalan’s cameo may be a hint that Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) will soon be working with The Sixth Sense filmmaker just as he did with Ron Howard last season.

In addition, the loaded cast for This Is Us’ fourth season includes Revenge alum Nick Wechsler, as well as Bahara Golestani (Betrayed), Timothy Omundson (Psych), Julian Silva (Queen of the South), and Auden Thornton (Doubt).

The clip also gave a peek at returning guest stars Griffin Dunne (Jack’s brother, Nicky), Ron Cephas Jones (Randall Pearson’s bio dad), Elizabeth Perkins (Rebecca’s mother, Janet Malone), and Phylicia Rashad (Beth’s mother, Carol Clarke).

Meet the New Faces of #ThisIsUs Season 4: Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps & More https://t.co/anV1nvbUht — People (@people) August 31, 2019

The This Is Us social media pages have been teasing a surprise announcement for fans in conjunction with the Big Three’s Aug. 31 birthday. Showrunner Dan Fogelman promised new details fourth season of the NBC drama, according to Deadline. During a recent Q&A session, Fogelman teased that a big announcement would be coming at the end of August regarding “secret cast members.”

“I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part. I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of this month,” the This Is Us creator said.

Now, fans see exactly what he’s talking about as This Is Us teases a while new dimension fans never saw coming.

You can see the completely star-studded This Is Us Season 4 sneak peek below.

This Is Us’ Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.