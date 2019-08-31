Pregnant Christina Milian Looks Jaw-Dropping In Daisy Dukes & Leopard-Print Tube Top

Pregnancy seems to suit Christina Milian. The “Dip It Low” singer has been making major headlines this summer for announcing that baby number two is on the way, although it appears that the 37-year-old is now fronting media outlets on account of her sizzling maternity style.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Christina out and about in Studio City, California. The singer and actress was photographed with daughter Violet, with the pair appearing to jointly put on a very colorful display. While Violet had opted for a pastel-hued bodysuit in a light shade of pink, her mother was upping the ante with some animal prints. Christina was rocking her bump in an unusual getup – then again, celebrities seem to have a knack for making their maternity looks stand out.

Christina was looking both summery and sexy in a forest-green pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a tube top boasting cut-out elements. The skin-tight and strapped upper somewhat resembled swimwear, although the city setting and casual shorts pairing seemed to render it a daywear item. Christina’s leopard-print spandex getup came cut-out and stomach-flashing, although the star’s baby bump was covered. Parts of Christina’s ensemble did seem to have been adjusted to her growing bump, though. The Daisy Dukes appeared somewhat rolled-down at the waist, although the finish was super-stylish.

Christina Milian put her baby bump on display in tight neon green dress as she makes a stop by her Beignet Box food truck https://t.co/JcIvjm58DO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 30, 2019

It looks like Christina’s maternity looks have been making headlines galore: the star made headlines yesterday for stepping out in a neon dress. Then again, followers of the singer’s Instagram will know that she’s been nailing her pregnancy style ever since the bump started showing. Earlier this month, Christina updated her account with a Louis Vuitton geo-tag and the same shorts finish seen on her today. Of course, this girl knows her brands.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Christina updated her social media with a look from luxury Italian designer Fendi. The brand’s Peek-a-Boo logo was visible on the star’s t-shirt, with a black-and-yellow color palette proving especially eye-catching.

Milian has been making other headlines, though. Her starring role in Netflix movie Falling Inn Love has proven a talking point for fans, with Christina herself opening up to Entertainment Weekly about working with co-star and on-screen love interest Adam Demos.

“He and I had great chemistry on screen and he’s just such a cool guy. Having somebody that’s just so nice, appreciative and has such good energy is infectious. It’s a good reminder that your mood sets off a lot of other people’s moods, you know?” she said.

Fans wishing to see how Christina’s pregnancy progresses should follow her Instagram.