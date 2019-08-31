Sierra Skye Jiggles Her Booty In Topless & Thonged Instagram Video

Sierra Skye has been sharing tons of Instagram photos this summer, and she’s keeping the vibes rolling with a new video posted yesterday.

So far, the update has been watched over 702,000 times.

It showed the model posing topless in a small thong bikini, her back facing to the camera. The thong was black and white, with a small strip of vertical black and white stripes along the top, along with a triangular block of the two colors toward the bottom.

Skye wore her hair piled up in a messy bun, and accessorized the look with thin, gold hoop earrings. No other pieces of jewelry were apparent in the video.

Set to a clip of music, the video started off with Sierra showing her back squarely the camera as she raised her arms and played with her hair. While her hands were occupied, she jiggled her booty slightly from left to right, eventually bringing her arms down. She then looked over her right shoulder and hugged herself.

Because she faced away from the camera for most of the clip, it was hard to see her face. Towards the end, however, her profile became visible and it seemed as if she was pouting slightly.

Skye’s fans — including fellow Instagram model Dolly Castro — extensively complimented the model.

“Can’t stop watching this video,” Dolly wrote in the comments.

There was also a comment by a fan that racked up over 100 likes.

“Turn around,” the commenter joked.

Others simply sent Skye their love.

“Wow I love you,” said a fan.

“If there is a perfect woman on the planet I found are [sic] you,” declared a second fan.

“How does one acquire such a good body,” wondered a third follower.

It was clear that the video was a hit, with plenty of followers gushing about Skye.

“Luv the arc of your back,” noted an Instagram user.

“I wanna look like this,” said another fan.

Surprisingly, not all the comments were about Skye herself. There were many who commented on the backdrop.

“Amazing outdoor furniture,” said one follower.

“This was the patio umbrella I was telling you guys about,” said a second follower, tagging their friends.

But because this is Instagram, there were some critics as well.

“Try to read something… it will be better for your mind,” one user said.

“Lol right like you’re on her page looking for a good book?” a fan clapped back.