Sierra Skye Jiggles Her Booty In Topless & Thonged Instagram Video

Sierra Skye has been sharing tons of Instagram photos this summer, and she’s keeping the vibes rolling with a new video that she posted yesterday.

So far, the update has been watched over 702,000 times.

It showed the model posing topless in a small thong bikini. She faced her back to the camera. The thong was black and white. It had a small strip of stripes along the top, along with a triangular block of white and black at the bottom.

Skye wore her hair piled up in a messy bun, and accessorized with thin, gold hoop earrings. At the same time, it didn’t look like she wore any other pieces of jewelry.

The video was set to a clip of music. It started off with Sierra with her back squarely the camera, as she raised her arms and played with her hair. At the same time, she jiggled her booty slightly from left to right, and brought her arms down. She then looked over her right shoulder, and hugged herself.

Because she faced the back for most of the clip, it was hard to see her face. Towards the end, however, it was possible to see her profile, as she pouted slightly.

Sierra’s fans had tons of compliments to pay the model. This even included fellow Instagram model, Dolly Castro.

“Can’t stop watching this video,” said Dolly.

There was also a comment by a fan that racked up over 100 likes.

“Turn around,” they joked.

Others simply sent Sierra their love.

“Wow I love you,” said a fan.

“If there is a perfect woman on the planet I found are you,” declared another fan.

“How does one acquire such a good body,” wondered a follower.

It was clear that the video was a hit, with plenty of followers gushing about Skye.

“Dude…….f*ck my life. Really?” said a follower.

“D****mnnnnn be my bb,” said another follower, referring to the captions.

“Luv the arc of your back,” noted an Instagram user.

But that wasn’t all, as fans continued to pile on the compliments.

“I wanna look like this,” said a fan.

“Nice outdoor a**-ets! Where did you buy your furniture,” joked another fan.

And surprisingly, there were tons of people who commented on the backdrop.

“Amazing outdoor furniture,” said a follower.

“This was the patio umbrella I was telling you guys about,” said another follower, tagging their friends.

But among all the love, there were some critics, including this Instagram user.

“Try to read something… it will be better for your mind,” they said.

“Lol right like you’re on her page looking for a good book?” clapped back a fan.