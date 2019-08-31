Jeffrey Epstein’s Female Enablers Could Still Be Charged, Says ‘New York Times’ Report

Although the criminal case against convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed after his alleged suicide, per The Inquisitr, pending civil lawsuits against his estate will go forward. In addition, the Toronto Sun reports that four women who were allegedly Epstein’s enablers — Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross, and Nadia Marcinkova — may be vulnerable to charges in New York.

Per The New York Times, these women were granted immunity in Epstein’s 2008 case, which landed him a lenient 13-month sentence. But there is now uncertainty over whether the deal extends to New York’s jurisdiction, and many of Epstein’s former victims believe that federal prosecutors should continue to examine the accused women — allegedly from Epstein’s inner circle.

“Jeffrey is no longer here, and the women that helped him are,” said Teresa Helm, who claims she was recruited into Epstein’s sex ring 17 years ago.

“They definitely need to be held accountable for helping him, helping themselves, helping one another carry on this huge — almost like — system.”

During the 2008 case, the four women were allegedly so key to Epstein’s operation that they were named possible “co-conspirators.”

Kellen was reportedly second-in-command to socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was at the top of the chain of command. The 40-year-old is accused of recruiting and scheduling Epstein’s sex sessions, for which she laid out oils and lotions.

Groff was allegedly Epstein’s executive assistant for almost 20 years and was responsible for answering his phone and managing his schedule.

“I know what he is thinking,” she said.

NEW: Democrats call for full investigation of Justice Department’s deal with Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/XKiqnikMfO — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 30, 2019

Marcinkova began as Epstein’s sex slave who reportedly grew into one of his enablers. Finally, Ross is accused of working as a scheduler for Epstein and allegedly discarded three computers from the disgraced financier’s Palm Beach mansion — computers that were believed to contain naked photos of his victims.

Although Epstein’s death has been ruled a suicide, the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death — including two broken cameras outside of his cell — has fueled speculation that he was murdered. Regardless, per The Inquisitr, high-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who helped Epstein secure his 2008 prosecution deal, believes that he committed suicide.

“But my own view is that he had made a decision that he would probably spend the rest of his life in prison,” he said on Brian Ross Investigates on the Law & Crime network. “He couldn’t bear that reality, and he decided the best way out for him was to take his own life.”

But Dershowitz himself was accused of forcing Virginia Roberts Giuffre to have sex with Epstein and has been documented in the past saying he believes that it shouldn’t be illegal for men to hire prostitutes. However, he said it should be illegal for the prostitutes to sell their bodies.