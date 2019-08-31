Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shirtless In Skimpy Bra On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has basically spent the summer in tiny little outfits, and this week was no different as she flaunted her fabulous figure on social media.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian likely got the pulses of her fans racing when she took to her Instagram story to share a brand new snapshot of herself going shirtless while modeling a skimpy outfit.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in front of a white wall as she wears nothing but a brown, striped bra and matching skirt. The bra showcased Kourt’s ample cleavage as well as her extremely toned abs.

Kardashian’s lean arms were also on display as she rocked the bra and calf-length brown skirt while giving a serious stare to the camera.

The mother-of-three wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun. She also rocked a minimal makeup look, sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, and a nude lip for the snap.

Kardashian accessorized the look by wearing a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses and some strappy heels that laced up her ankle. She also carried a brown clutch in her hand.

According to Women’s Health Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian sticks to a strict diet and exercise routine to achieve her toned body.

The outlet reveals that some of her biggest tricks to staying in shape include having a trainer who pushes her limits, working out with her friends and family members, being active outside, sneaking in cardio sessions, and staying active while she’s on vacation doing things such as hiking, snowboarding, and surfing.

On her lifestyle website, Poosh, Kourtney reveals that while she is serious about her health, she doesn’t like to deprive herself of the things that she loves.

“I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” Kourtney said, revealing that she likes to eat double-stuff Oreos and Cheetos as her cheat snacks.

Loading...

“Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries,” the website states.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian also revealed that making time to work out has helped her feel “much better mentally and physically.”

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on her social media accounts or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.