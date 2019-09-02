Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours

The one-stop coffee shop's hours could vary on the Sept. 2 holiday.

Labor Day is an extra day off work for many Americans, but the nation’s one-stop coffee shop will still be serving up drinks, breakfast sandwiches, donuts and more at many locations on the Sept. 2 holiday. Dunkin’ Donuts is the first stop for many U.S. workers as they head to the job, and so the company will open most of its locations to help give those who do have to work that day their morning caffeine boost. However, fans of the franchise may want to call their local location to check their hours before driving by for a latte.

According to Time, because Dunkin’ Donuts is a franchise-owned business, not all locations will be open for their regular operating hours on Labor Day. In fact, even on a regular day, the hours of various Dunkin’ locations are not consistent. But with the holiday, it would be wise to check the Dunkin’ Donuts website to verify the Labor Day hours for your favorite location.

Even if your location is not open, there is an advantage to going to Dunkin’ Donuts around the holiday. In honor of Labor Day, Dunkin’ is offering a promotion for its rewards members. QSR magazine notes that, through Sept. 3, DD Perks members can earn three times the points on any size hot or iced coffee, espresso beverage, or frozen drink. The triple reward equates to 15 points per dollar instead of the usual five points. As Perks members already know, 200 points gets a free drink of any variety, so accumulating points quickly, like during the Labor Day promotion, will be extremely helpful to those looking to score some free stuff.

Once the Labor Day parties and other festivities are over, Dunkin’ Donuts won’t stop the celebrations. According to KCTV5, some Dunkin’ locations will commemorate a follow-up holiday to Labor Day.

“Back to the Grind Day” will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and it will offer a back-to-work pickup for those dreading the routine of getting back into grind. On “Back to the Grind day,” the Dunkin’ Donuts chain will offer 50 cent espresso shots with any drink. The deal also comes with a chance to win more free espresso. You can check Dunkin’s Instagram page on Sept. 3 for details.

Even though it’s not quite fall yet, Dunkin’s festive fall lineup debuted at shops nationwide last week. While some critics disagree with the introduction of fall beverages before Labor Day, others are thrilled about the early release. Some of the new flavors include Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and classic Pumpkin Flavored coffee drinks.

Dunkin’ Donuts has also introduced new apple cider donuts and Munchkins, as well as pumpkin-flavored donuts and muffins. Dunkin’ fans will be able to get a taste of fall as they say goodbye to summer.