Erica Mena Stuns In A Tight, Black, Cheetah-Print Dress As Fiance Safaree Samuels Takes Her Picture

Erica Mena recently took a moment to show how much she appreciates her husband, Safaree Samuels.

The Love & Hip Hop alum wowed Instagram while rocking a tight, black dress. The reality star tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as where she got her stunning dress. While posing on the stairs, Mena has one hand on her hip and another one on her ear. Mena decided to go with subtle accessories, wearing white pearl earrings and open-toed black heels. She is wearing little makeup, only adding a bright red lipstick.

Also featured in the Instagram photo is Mena’s fiance and fellow reality star Safaree Samuels. Samuels is rocking a printed shirt as he takes Mena’s photo with an iPhone. His diamond stud earring is visibly present in the snapshot. In her caption, Mena praised her man by saying that he is a man that says he supports her “really gets” her.

At the time of writing, the adorable moment between the couple received more than 50,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments under Mena’s post. Many of the Vh1 star’s 4.4 million followers couldn’t help but notice the happiness she seemingly has now.

“I’m Happy U found Happiness,” one follower wrote.

“I like this Erica Mena I hope we never see the old Erica Mena..” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

Things have seemingly been on great terms between Mena and Samuels in comparison to how their summer started. The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple, who have been engaged since December 2018, recently called off their wedding. Samuels was reportedly texting his ex behind Mena’s back, which she publicly discussed on her Instagram page back in July. Several days later, the two were back together and sharing their love for each other on their respective social media pages.

This isn’t the first time this week that Mena has served a jaw-dropping look for the world to see. On Monday, August 26, the singer and Samuels arrived to the MTV Video Music Awards wearing all-white attire. Mena wore a white dress from Elizabeth Flores with the top being covered in silver decals. Her hair was styled in a messy ponytail styled by Anahell Bridal. Her makeup was representative of her wedding day theme and was done by Korean Kandy.

At the time of writing, the stunning slideshow received more than 100,000 likes. Mena’s post also received more than 1,000 comments from her followers who adored the look. According to the comments, many of her followers also thought she was flashing a little baby bump.

“Glowing with a baby bump! Gonna be the cutest baby,” one follower commented.

“Baby bump? You look beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

Mena hasn’t confirmed if she actually is pregnant.