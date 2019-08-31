AEW News: Full And Final Card For Tonight’s ‘All Out’ – First Ever World Champ To Be Crowned

The next big event from All Elite Wrestling is ready to bring down the house.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has already made a mark on the wrestling world, and it hasn’t even been in existence for a full year yet. On Saturday night, this impact is expected to continue, with AEW holding their All Out event, where the first-ever AEW World Champion will be crowned. The event is in response to AEW’s All In event that took place last August. While the final card for the show in Chicago has gone through a few changes, it is still going to be a great event.

AEW All Out is set to take place at the Sears Centre in Chicago, with the action starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. At that time, “The Buy In” pre-show will start, giving a rundown of the night’s events and two matches, but the main card will officially begin at 8 p.m. Eastern.

As things currently stand, the AEW World Championship is vacant, as there has never been a match for that title yet. Chris Jericho and Adam “Hangman” Page are the two men who have the opportunity to hold the distinction as the first-ever AEW World Champion, and it is going to be an epic battle to see who will come out on top.

Many fans had been looking forward to the match between Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE). About a week ago, however, it was revealed that Moxley suffered an injury, forcing him to pull out of All Out. This led to AEW scrambling to find a replacement for the match.

AEW chose another former WWE superstar to go up against Omega — PAC (Neville). It was always planned that PAC would join AEW, but fans were unsure of when he would actually make his first appearance. Moxley’s injury may have sped up the timeline and caused PAC to enter the ring earlier than expected.

It has been reported by Sportskeeda that PAC had already been on the schedule to perform at All Out, therefore officially starting his relationship with AEW prior to Moxley’s injury. Although the extent of his participation was not known, some fans believed he was going to be involved in the AEW World Title Match. And some believe that could still be a possibility, even with this newly-scheduled match on his card.

Here is the full card for All Out as of early Saturday, August 31, 2019: