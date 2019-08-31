Lea Michele Teases Fans In Tiny White Bikini

Lea Michele is having a herself a hot girl summer, and she’s been flaunting her beach body all over social media in the process.

On Friday, Lea Michele took to her Instagram story to show off her latest bikini look as she rocked a very skimpy piece of swimwear.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Glee star showed off some serious skin as she lounged in a beach chair for a little relaxation. Lea wore a strapless, white bikini top, which showed off her cleavage and toned arms.

The actress had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell all over her shoulder as she posed for the selfie.

Michele sported a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays, and rocked a full face of makeup as well. Lea’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy, light pink color on her lips.

The actress revealed in the caption of her snap that she was doing a little relaxing before work, adding a sun emoji for flare. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lea is currently on location in Hawaii as she films her latest movie project Same Time, Next Christmas.

According to Shape Magazine, Lea Michele believes that she is in the best shape she’s ever been in, and she credits that to a healthy lifestyle as well as getting her mental health in order.

“I’m passionate about working out. I love it. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, and I have a healthy relationship with my body. I’m in a really good place right now. I have this time to grow and focus on me. The mind and body results after you do a workout you enjoy are incredible,” Michele told the publication.

Lea also revealed that she doesn’t mind if she’s not the skinniest she’s ever been, saying that she doesn’t look at her weight but at her overall health and well-being as the triumph.

“As I get older, my body is always changing. Right now I have so much energy, my skin looks good, and my butt is higher than it’s ever been. The fact that I’m active, eating well, and taking care of myself is all that matters-not a number,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lea Michele by following her on Instagram.