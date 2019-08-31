Kendall Jenner Flaunts Washboard Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Hot Pants While Walking Dog In LA

Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to show off her body to the world while out in public and that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

As fans know, Kendall is one of the most laid-back of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and she’s often spotted around town running errands or walking her beloved pooch. Whenever she makes a public appearance, the supermodel usually dresses to show off her killer figure and with a body like that, who could blame her? New photos shared by The Daily Mail show the bombshell walking her Doberman Pinscher while sporting a body-flaunting outfit.

In the images, Kendall can be seen walking around Los Angeles. The reality star definitely looked the part of a supermodel, showing off her fit figure in an ensemble that hugged her body in all the right places. On top, the 23-year-old donned a tiny black sports bra with a little white cardigan. Her toned and tanned abs were on full display. On the bottom, she wore a pair of black hot pants that showcased her long and lean legs.

She wore her long, dark tresses pulled back in a low ponytail and appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the image, covering her face with a large pair of black sunglasses. Kendall accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and black gym shoes. She held her purse in one hand and the dog’s leash in the other.

While this look was fairly casual, Kendall has also proven time and again that she can clean up really well. Earlier this summer, Kendall opened up about her and sister Kylie’s highly talked about MET Gala appearance. In an interview with E! Online, Kendall shared that she and Kylie were brainstorming to try and put together their outfits for quite some time but they ended up working together to create the perfect looks for one of the biggest fashion events of the season.

“Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We’re really happy with it,” Kendall dished.

“I can’t breathe but I feel good!” Kylie added.

Kendall ended up rocking an orange gown that fit her like a glove and draped all the way down to the ground. The sexy look also included a ton of feathers at the bottom as well as some on her back. For Kylie’s stunning outfit, she rocked a purple dress that also featured a lot of feathers just like her sister’s. And Kendall also shared her thoughts on Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner ‘s new blond hairstyle for the event.

“She’s a rockstar and I love her. She looks amazing!” her daughter gushed,

No matter what they wear, the Kardashian-Jenners always look like a million bucks.